Moody's credit rating agency on Friday morning published a special statement praising the deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group and calling it a "positive development" for the rating.

However, Moody's noted that the risks of the agreement being violated are "high" and progress on the next stages will be challenging.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Israel is expected to lower the interest rate in the economy, likely in early 2026, but for now, Moody's is not changing Israel's credit rating nor updating its outlook.

Yali Rothenberg, Accountant General at the Finance Ministry, stated: "The Moody's rating agency notes in its statement that this is a positive step for the State of Israel's credit rating, while highlighting the risks in implementing the next stages of the agreement. Financial markets are not waiting and are already pricing their trust in the Israeli economy and the country's fiscal resilience.

"We expect the rating agencies to adequately reflect in their assessments the significant developments and changes in the region," Rothenberg added, "as well as the resilience of Israel's economy."