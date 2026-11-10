The British government has approved a grant of £232,500 to restore the historic Sir Moses Montefiore Synagogue in the port town of Grimsby in eastern England, following years of deterioration caused by repeated flooding and serious structural damage.

The grant, approved through the government heritage preservation agency Historic England, is intended to save the synagogue, which was established more than 140 years ago and is considered the last surviving building of its kind in the region.

The synagogue was established in 1885 and served for many years as the center of the Jewish community that developed in Grimsby around the town's fishing port. Today, it is the only remaining synagogue in Lincolnshire and South Humberside, preserving the memory of the Jewish community that once flourished in the town.

Over the years, the local Jewish community dwindled, and regular prayer services at the synagogue ceased approximately 30 years ago. Nevertheless, the building was never completely abandoned. To this day, a service is held there once a year, on Yom Kippur, under the leadership of Jonathan Arkush, a former president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

In recent years, the synagogue's physical condition has deteriorated significantly. Repeated flooding has damaged the structure, the roof has suffered extensive damage, and plaster has begun to crumble. Concerns for worshippers' safety even led to the closure of the women's gallery.

These conditions created an urgent need for extensive restoration work to prevent further damage to the historic building.

The new grant will fund roof repairs, restoration of the Holy Ark, and repairs to areas affected by flooding and accumulated wear and tear. The funding is being provided as part of a broader £41 million government program aimed at saving heritage sites throughout Britain.

Members of the synagogue's board welcomed the approval of the grant, which was secured with assistance from the Lincolnshire Heritage Trust.

Alongside the restoration of the building itself, plans are also being developed to introduce the public to the history of the local Jewish community and its contribution to the town's heritage.

Once the restoration work is completed, a special exhibition is expected to open at the synagogue, dedicated to the history of Jewish immigration to Grimsby and the lives of the town's Jewish residents over the generations.

The exhibition will tell the story of the community that once lived in Grimsby and highlight the heritage that remains preserved within the historic synagogue.