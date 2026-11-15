A Jew( Walter Bingham) in His 103 yrs. dare to SkyDive.

Holocaust survivor and veteran journalist Walter Bingham, 102, of Jerusalem, went skydiving this week to raise funds for lone soldiers serving in the IDF. Bingham, who hosts a podcast on Arutz Sheva-Israel National News and holder of two Guinness World Records, is set to celebrate his 103rd birthday this coming January.

Behind the skydiving is a life story spanning more than a century, from pre-World War II Germany through service in the British Army to a long career in journalism and radio. Bingham was born in Germany in 1924. As a child, he escaped the Nazis through the Kindertransport operation, which brought thousands of Jewish children to Britain, away from the dangers of Nazi persecution.

He later enlisted in the British Army and fought against Nazi Germany. During his service, he was awarded a military medal for bravery. After the war, he turned to the media, building a long career in journalism and radio, fields in which he remains active at his advanced age.

Bingham currently holds two Guinness World Records. He is the world's oldest working journalist and oldest radio presenter.