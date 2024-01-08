The world's oldest journalist, Arutz Sheva's own Walter Bingham, marked his 100th birthday earlier this week.

Despite the milestone, Walter did not have a party or celebration due to the current situation in Israel.

In regards to the events of October 7th, Walter, who is a Holocaust survivor, tells Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: "It's very sad, particularly because I had gone through a similar situation in Germany many years ago, and now we have exactly the same thing. Hamas has learned from the Nazis. It is sad and depressing that one has to live through again."

The main difference between what Hamas did and the actions of Hamas, according to Bingham, is that while the Nazis attempted to hide their atrocities, Hamas is proud of theirs.

Bingham says that he compares the current period to that of 1938 in Germany when the Nazi brownshirts would attack Jews.

He says that the antisemitism of young Europeans stems from ignorance, "They are like lemmings; they follow each other. When I was in London a short while ago, I was hoping to maybe go to a pro-Palestinian demonstration and pick out somebody and invite them for a cup of coffee, and I would like to ask them to tell me what they know. And I know they know nothing. Every news bulletin leads the 'poor Palestinian children.'" He explains that it is not surprising that the death toll is so high among children since they constitute half of the population, and they also count 17 and 18-year-olds, who are the terrorists themselves.

Despite the rise in antisemitism, he says that it would never reach the peak that it had reached in the past, thanks to the State of Israel. He adds: "I believe in the State of Israel, I believe in our strength, and our ability regardless of who's in the government, because everyone in the government, left or right, wants the state to survive."

Walter has no doubt that it was the hand of G-d that brought about the events of October 7th. "We were very disunited before the 7th; people were fighting physically, and it was God who gave us a little reminder," he explained. Despite this, he is certain that Israel is here to stay, and that is all the hand of G-d. "All the great empires are gone, and we are still here because we have the best general and someone who is guiding the hands of our politicians. Even for the ones who wanted to give away land, it didn't work; God stopped the other side from accepting it."

As mentioned, Walter just turned 100; this said, he does not feel it. "On a good day, I feel like 40; on a bad day, like 50, and today's a good day. It is very difficult when you have all of your faculties, and you know that you're in that part of your life where it has to end sometime on the one hand. On the other hand, I feel young. I have a lot of friends in the journalism world, young people, and they come to visit. It is very difficult to marry the two. To understand that you are living in this part of your life. And on the other hand, you can't understand it when you have your faculties. If you just sit in a rocking chair, that's one thing, but I'm very active; I write, and I broadcast, and it keeps me young. The only time I know that I'm old is when I pass a mirror."

Walter attributes his longevity to the fact that he does not eat garlic, "I run a mile from garlic. People say, 'It's good for you', I say, 'Well, I've done alright without it.'" On a more serious note, he says that G-d and the fact that he keeps active are to thank for his health.

While he may be from a past generation, Bingham has much praise for today's younger generation, which is currently proving itself on the battlefield in Gaza. "Our youth is excellent. This is a great generation. I wish I were young. I have no criticism. We have a few nutcases, but in general, you might think that after three months of war, they would say, 'Enough already. We have to stop.' But no, you talk to the soldiers, and they want to be there. That is our generation. They believe that we have to finish the job."

As far as what's in store for him in the future, Walter says that while in the past he flew planes, his eyesight does not allow him to do so anymore, and instead had to pick up skydiving. For his 95th birthday, he jumped from a plane and hopes to do so again as soon as the situation calms down.