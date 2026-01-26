Longtime journalist Walter Bingham marked his 102nd birthday in conversation with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, reflecting on a life of journalism, faith, and unwavering connection to people and to Israel.

Describing the celebration held in his honor, Bingham spoke of a gathering that “reflected the breadth of my life’s work and relationships: friends, family, diplomats, and public figures from many walks of life. Among them were ambassadors, including US ambassador Mike Huckabee, who attended with his wife and spent a long time at the event, as well as senior representatives from Britain and Germany. One British official was unable to attend the celebration itself and instead arranged a personal visit the following day."

For Bingham, “the diversity of those present was no coincidence. Journalism is never merely about asking questions; it is about human connection. Over the years, those connections often turned into close friendships. I am simply a people person-someone who enjoys listening, talking, and sharing, and who gladly answers questions drawn from a lifetime of experience."

Asked what tip he offers at this stage of his life, Bingham emphasized “the importance of looking forward and remaining positive, even in turbulent times. When people inquire about the source of my mental sharpness and physical strength, I points upward. I attribute my longevity to faith and to Hashem, whom I believe has watched over me throughout my life and blessed me with good genes. In the face of today’s global challenges, trust in Hashem remains essential."

“History," Bingham noted, “is filled with empires marked by antisemitism, all of which eventually collapsed. The same will be true of current forces hostile to the Jewish people. Over the centuries, there were so many empires with antisemitic undertones, and they've all fallen. Now we have the Muslim empire coming up. They will all fall again. I'm not particularly worried. As the song goes, in the end ‘we will overcome’."

Reflecting on the past two years of war, Bingham spoke candidly about Israeli society. “Before October 7, the country was not fully united and internal divisions were evident. Once war broke out, however, those divisions dissolved as people set aside disagreements and stood together as one nation. That unity is Israel’s greatest strength. What have I learned from this war is that we must stick together. We have been falling apart a little bit in the recent months, and that's a pity. We must stick together. If we are one, then nobody can break us. Now it's not only about Israel, it's also about Jews around the world and people around the world."

Bingham extended his reflections beyond Israel to Jews in the Diaspora, “many Jewish communities abroad have yet to fully grasp the gravity of their situation unless antisemitism strikes them directly, as it did in France, prompting significant aliyah. People have not yet realized there is no long-term future for Jews in Europe, but the realization will come, whether in five or ten years. Europe is increasingly dominated by forces hostile to Jewish life, leaving Jews vulnerable and afraid to display visible symbols, such as the Magen David, of their identity. While institutions may attempt to conceal Jewish presence for safety, little is being done to confront antisemitism at its root. This is a recurring scapegoat for the world’s problems, one that cannot truly be eradicated.

Turning to the US, Bingham offered a sober assessment of US leadership, saying that “President Donald Trump ultimately acts in what he perceives as America’s own interest, even if that means sacrificing others along the way. He just said recently that he was complaining to the Norwegians that he didn't get the Peace Prize and said that he's not going to concentrate on peace anymore, which in other words means he's concentrating on himself, what's good for him and what's good for America. And that is not necessarily always good for us."

While acknowledging Israel’s dependence on the US for certain military supplies, Bingham argued that “Israel must strive for greater self-sufficiency. There was a time when Israel produced its own aircraft and I do not know why that capability was abandoned. Israel cannot rely indefinitely on allies and must focus on strengthening its independent capacities."

On a more spiritual and cultural level, Bingham reflected on the values he hopes to pass on to younger generations living in the age of social media, artificial intelligence, and constant digital engagement, rejecting “the nostalgic notion of ‘the good old days.’ Today’s youth actually have it easier in many respects, thanks to technological advances. At the same time, technology has been misused and pushed too far, creating a world in which people are increasingly passive and detached. I am skeptical about artificial intelligence replacing human creativity, and still prefer to write and think independently. Even so, I still praise today’s youth, they are wonderful and deeply committed. When it matters most they are willing to put aside social media and serve their country. As for social platforms themselves, they are simply not part of my world."

“What gives me optimism," Bingham said, “is the fact that I still possess my mental and physical faculties at 102 years old, even though I occasionally use a stick. I remain active, I continue to write for journals and English-language newspapers in Israel, and still record commentary for Arutz Sheva, with which he has been closely associated for more than two decades. Those were good years working with Arutz Sheva, including live broadcasts and call-in shows. This is a remarkable news organization that has brought me great happiness."

As the conversation drew to a close, Bingham briefly mentioned his involvement with an organization that supports Holocaust survivors in northern Israel who lack financial means, underscoring once again his lifelong commitment to people, memory, and responsibility.