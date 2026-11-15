The Israel National Cyber Directorate said its examination of a malicious app impersonating the Yad2 online classifieds marketplace found that it gains access to contacts, the camera, and other device permissions.

According to the alert, fraudulent messages direct users to a fake website designed to resemble an app store, complete with ratings and download counts. The site asks users to download the app and allow installation from an unknown source.

The directorate recommends that anyone who has already installed the app promptly take their device to a professional repair center for inspection and treatment.