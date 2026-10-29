A serious security affair has come to light: An IDF soldier arrested this past September has been charged with working for Iranian intelligence operatives for approximately a year, passing them sensitive military information and carrying out assignments at their direction in exchange for money.

The Military Prosecution filed an indictment against the soldier on Thursday, charging him with providing information to the enemy with intent to harm state security, providing information for the benefit of the enemy, and contact with a foreign agent.

The investigation was conducted as part of a joint operation involving the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Ayalon District investigative unit of the Israel Police, the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division's Central Unit for Special Investigations, and the IDF's Information Security Department.

According to the investigation's findings, the soldier maintained contact with Iranian operatives for approximately a year, during which he passed along information concerning his unit's operational activities and the IDF's readiness and emergency mobilization procedures.

Among other things, he provided details about his own emergency call-up following the outbreak of Operation Roaring Lion.

The investigation revealed that the soldier was aware that his handler was an Iranian operative. Nevertheless, he continued maintaining contact and carrying out the assignments given to him.

In return for his activities, he received payments transferred through cryptocurrency wallets, in accordance with his handler's instructions.

The information he passed along was not limited to details about his unit's activities. According to security officials, the soldier also provided information about military bases and their locations, and photographed interceptor missiles, military vehicles, and American refueling aircraft parked at an airport in Israel for his handler.

One of the most serious findings of the investigation concerns personal information the soldier provided about his fellow servicemen and commanders.

According to a statement issued by security officials, he passed their personal details to his handler while knowing that the Iranian operative would attempt to recruit them for espionage activities as well.

The investigation also revealed that the soldier provided his handler with information about a Telegram group called "Kal Bakrav," intended for Israelis preparing to enlist in the IDF. Following this, the Iranian handler joined the group.

During their communications, the handler instructed the soldier to install malicious communication applications intended to facilitate encrypted conversations.

In addition, he suggested that the soldier purchase a basic mobile phone, commonly known as a "dumb phone," as well as a handgun.

According to the investigation's findings, the two also agreed to use codes in their communications and develop a cover story in case their relationship was discovered by security forces.

At one point, the soldier was offered the opportunity to travel to Iran in exchange for a payment of $200,000.