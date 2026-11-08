Following heavy weekend rainfall in the Gaza Strip, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) says it is continuing to monitor conditions on the ground and coordinate humanitarian assistance with the United Nations and international organizations.

In a post on X, COGAT said it was conducting ongoing assessments of the humanitarian situation and coordinating its response according to the needs of Gaza's population.

As part of its Gaza Winterization Plan, Israel has facilitated the entry of equipment and supplies aimed at improving shelter, water, sanitation, and healthcare infrastructure.

Since the launch of the plan, more than 91,000 tents and over 8,200 trucks carrying tarpaulins, blankets, winter clothing, and other equipment have entered the Gaza Strip, according to COGAT.

Additional supplies have been brought in to improve sanitation and healthcare services, including 12 vacuum trucks for waste removal, thousands of vaccine doses, and fuel and engine oil to operate pumping facilities and other humanitarian installations.

COGAT emphasized, however, that large-scale reconstruction in Gaza cannot begin until Hamas fully disarms.

"Israel will not permit the entry of equipment that could be used to develop terrorist capabilities," the agency stated.

COGAT added that Hamas's refusal to disarm and its use of civilian equipment for military purposes are obstructing efforts to improve living conditions for Gaza's civilian population.