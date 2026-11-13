Israel Police confirmed on Friday that they had deployed snipers and sharpshooters on rooftops in Rahat as part of an operation targeting armed individuals involved in shooting incidents in the area.

The deployment was ordered by Southern District Commander Deputy Commissioner Haim Bublil, who decided to reinforce operations in the city with special units following a situation assessment.

The official confirmation came after images of armed individuals on rooftops in Rahat circulated on social media, raising questions among residents. Police clarified that those pictured were security personnel taking part in the operation.

According to a police statement, the forces were instructed to identify armed suspects carrying out shootings and take action to neutralize them. Police said the operational policy was intended to send a clear message to those responsible for shootings that, "Gunfire will be met with gunfire."

The new directives were issued to all officers in the Southern District as part of intensified efforts to combat serious crime and violent disputes in the Bedouin community.

According to figures provided by police sources, more than 600 weapons of various types have been found in the south since the beginning of the year, along with tens of thousands of rounds of stolen military ammunition.

Southern District police emphasized that large numbers of personnel are currently operating in Bedouin communities to prevent existing disputes from flaring up, locate key suspects in criminal activity, and bring them into custody and to trial.

Police said the operation aims to maintain the downward trend in shooting incidents and prevent further escalation in the area.