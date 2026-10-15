לוחמי מג"ב תפסו אופנוע גנוב - וגילו שהוא נגנב מחברם ליחידה

Southern District Border Police officers operating in the city of Rahat recovered a stolen motorcycle, only to discover that it belonged to one of their fellow officers and had been stolen from him about nine months earlier.

The incident occurred during an operation targeting illegal residents in the city. The officers spotted a motorcyclist riding without license plates and signaled for him to stop, but he ignored their instructions and attempted to flee.

The officers pursued the rider and eventually managed to apprehend him. A check of the motorcycle's chassis number revealed that it had been reported stolen.

Further inquiries uncovered a surprising detail: the motorcycle had been stolen from one of the officers about nine months earlier, before he began his career service with the Border Police.

The suspect was arrested and transferred to the Rahat police station in the Southern District for further questioning. On Thursday morning, the motorcycle was returned to its owner after his fellow officers located it.