An indictment filed this week accuses an IDF reservist of unlawfully removing his military-issued weapon from base and transferring it to another individual, allegedly for use in criminal activity.

According to the indictment, the case involves two residents of Rahat who were arrested after police discovered them in possession of an M-16 and a large quantity of ammunition. Investigators allege that the weapon had been entrusted to 21-year-old reservist Karinaoui Ma'asari as part of his military service but was only authorized for use within his military base.

Prosecutors say Ma'asari took the rifle off base in violation of military orders and drove to Neighborhood 17 in Rahat, where he met 20-year-old Fahad Alkarinaoui and a third individual who has not been identified. The three allegedly sat together in a vehicle with the loaded rifle, which contained a magazine holding 29 rounds. Police also found seven additional loaded magazines and two ammunition boxes containing roughly 170 more rounds.

According to the indictment, Ma'asari remained in the driver's seat while Fahad and the third suspect exited the vehicle wearing face coverings. Fahad allegedly carried the rifle in a ready-to-fire condition.

Police officers from the Rahat station, who were conducting a planned patrol in the area, spotted the suspicious activity and ordered the suspects to stop. Prosecutors say Fahad and the unidentified suspect fled on foot. During the chase, Fahad allegedly threw away the rifle before stumbling and being apprehended by officers, who recovered the weapon nearby.

Ma'asari was arrested inside the vehicle, while the third suspect escaped and remains at large. The allegations against the defendants have not yet been proven in court.