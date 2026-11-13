Just hours after the Histadrut labor federation declared a labor dispute at Arkia Airlines, the company's controlling shareholders, brothers Rafi, Joe, and Avi Nakash, announced Thursday that they had signed an agreement to sell their controlling stake to a group of investors.

The purchasing group includes businesspeople Einav Adiv-Berar, Kidan Dahari, Yaron Adiv, and Yariv Lerner, who are expected to assume control of the airline under the agreement.

The development comes at a particularly sensitive time for Arkia, after the Histadrut's Transport Workers Union declared a labor dispute earlier Thursday, claiming that the controlling shareholders were advancing a restructuring plan involving workforce reductions without reaching agreements with employee representatives.

Employees also raised concerns over the cancellation of flight routes and warned that management's planned measures could push the airline toward insolvency.

Another issue raised in the labor dispute concerned the company's potential sale. According to the Histadrut, although an advanced deal that could significantly improve Arkia's future had been under consideration, the controlling shareholders had refrained from moving it forward for reasons unclear to employees.

Attorney Nir Eisenberg, deputy chairman of the Histadrut's Transport Workers Union, sharply criticized the company's owners Thursday morning and called on them to finalize the sale.

"If the Nakash brothers are no longer interested in owning Arkia, it is time to complete the sale of the company and transfer it to owners who believe in its future," he said.

Eisenberg also addressed Avi Hurmero's role in leading the company's restructuring efforts and warned of the potential impact on employees.

"It is unacceptable that the measures being led by Avi Hurmero on behalf of the controlling shareholders should leave hundreds of employees and their families facing prolonged uncertainty. Arkia employees are not tools in negotiations and must not be used as bargaining chips."

He added, "Behind this company are hundreds of employees, families, and an entire community of passengers. The Histadrut will not allow Arkia employees to become hostages in ownership disputes."