Emmanuel Macron Rushes Towards Guard Who Collapses At Elysee Palace Ceremony |Guard Collap

Two members of France's elite Republican Guard fainted within moments of each other during an official welcoming ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday evening, as President Emmanuel Macron received Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.

Television footage captured one of the guards losing his balance while standing in formation outside the presidential residence. The guard swayed before falling against a pillar and collapsing to the ground, with his ceremonial sword clattering onto the pavement. Macron and several aides immediately moved toward the fallen guard.

The incident occurred as members of the Republican Guard, dressed in full ceremonial uniforms and carrying sabres, formed an honor guard for Pellegrini's arrival, in keeping with the protocol for visiting heads of state.

According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, a second guard collapsed outside the camera's view at approximately the same time. Macron appeared concerned before proceeding to welcome the Slovak President.

A French presidential source, speaking anonymously to AFP, confirmed that both guards had experienced "fainting attacks" and declined to provide further details.

"Both of them were swiftly taken care of and everything is fine," the source added.