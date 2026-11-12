French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Thursday claimed that Israel had barred officials from the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party from entering the country. There has been no official confirmation of the alleged ban from Israeli authorities.

"Benjamin Netanyahu's caretaker government has just banned officials from La France Insoumise from entering its territory," Barrot stated.

"This demagogic decision, coming from a government that has repeatedly violated international law, plays into the hands of those who, like La France Insoumise, thrive on exploiting the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," he added.

Barrot concluded by reaffirming France's position on the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"France will tirelessly continue to work toward the two-state solution and the peaceful coexistence of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples."

La France Insoumise is a far-left French political party founded by Jean-Luc Mélenchon. The party and its leading figures have faced accusations of antisemitism over the years, particularly concerning their statements about Israel and the Jewish community.

In October 2023, French authorities sought an investigation into party lawmaker Danièle Obono after she described Hamas as a "resistance" movement. Mélenchon himself has previously faced criticism over remarks concerning French Jews and Jewish organizations.

Barrot's statement comes after France denied entry to Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan, who had traveled to the country for a series of meetings with elected officials.

Dagan was stopped at passport control and taken for questioning, during which French immigration officials informed him that he would not be permitted to enter the country.

Responding to the incident, Dagan declared: "I am proud to be Jewish and Zionist and to build the historic homeland of the Jewish people. I am proud to be on the right side of history."