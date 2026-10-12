Twelve people were injured, some seriously, when unexploded ordnance detonated in the area of Kibbutz Yiftah in the Upper Galilee. Large emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene.

According to an initial report, a group of teachers and students hiking near Mitzpe Pe'er on the Ramim Ridge apparently stepped on unexploded ordnance, causing it to detonate. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams are treating the injured at the scene. One of the victims is reportedly in critical condition, and three are in serious condition.

MDA stated: "At 2:53 p.m., a report was received at MDA's 101 emergency dispatch center in the Jordan region regarding people injured in an explosion in an open area of the Upper Galilee Regional Council. MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to casualties with varying degrees of injuries."

MDA Director General Eli Bin reported that "two people are seriously injured at the scene, two seriously injured, and the rest are moderately injured. In total, there are 12 injured."

MDA Regional Director Itzik Shushan said: "Upon receiving the report of an explosion in an open area of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, we quickly dispatched large numbers of ambulances, mobile intensive care units, and an MDA helicopter to the scene. When we arrived, we found several casualties with varying degrees of injuries. We immediately began providing medical treatment at the scene to eight people in serious and moderate condition, as well as additional casualties with minor injuries. This is a complex incident. We are continuing to provide medical treatment to the injured at the scene and evacuate them to the hospital as quickly as possible."

The IDF stated: "Following reports of an explosion in northern Israel, IDF soldiers are at the scene to provide assistance, and Israeli Air Force helicopters are en route. The circumstances of the incident are under review."