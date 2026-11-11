Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced Wednesday that she will not run for president in the 2028 election, ending speculation about another potential bid for the White House.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Haley made clear that although she has decided against seeking the presidency, she intends to remain involved in American political life.

"I am not running in 2028, but I will continue to talk about the things that I care about," Haley said.

The former ambassador emphasized that she will continue advocating for policies she believes will benefit the United States and supporting political candidates who share her priorities.

"I will continue to push good policy. I will continue to support good candidates, and we want a strong America," she stated.

Haley also stressed that political involvement and public service are responsibilities shared by all Americans, regardless of whether they seek elected office.

"And whatever we have to do, I think every one of us has an obligation to try," she added.

Haley, who served as US Ambassador to the United Nations during President Donald Trump's first administration and previously served as governor of South Carolina, sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

She emerged as one of Trump's most prominent challengers in the Republican primaries before suspending her campaign.

During her tenure at the United Nations, Haley became known for her outspoken defense of Israel and her criticism of anti-Israel resolutions and policies within the international body.