Defense Minister Benny Gantz will take off on Thursday for an official visit to the United States and Japan.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Gantz will visit and conduct a series of meetings at the CENTCOM HQ in Florida. Minister Gantz will meet with CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kurilla and will be briefed on the operational elements of defense cooperation.

On Friday, Minister Gantz will meet with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington.

On Saturday night, Gantz will conduct an official visit to Japan.

Additional details about the visit will be released in the coming days.