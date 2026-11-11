הרמטכ"ל בגבול ירדן

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited the Jordanian border on Wednesday, emphasizing the strategic importance of the Jordan Valley to Israel's national security and the need to strengthen defensive capabilities along the country's eastern border.

"The Jordan Valley holds historical, Zionist, and security significance. It is the State of Israel's eastern defensive shield, and maintaining control over it is an essential component of our national security and strategic depth," Zamir stated.

The Chief of Staff toured military posts along the border and inspected the security barrier currently under construction in the area of responsibility of the 96th Division. He also conducted a situational assessment with senior commanders, focusing on operational challenges, the implementation of defensive measures, and improving readiness.

"The eastern border is a significant sector for our security and is of the highest strategic importance," Zamir said. "Our mission is to maintain stability in the sector, thwart terrorist threats, and simultaneously prepare for a wide range of scenarios."

He stressed that military forces must be prepared to respond quickly to emerging threats, even when advance intelligence warnings are unavailable.

"Alongside the need for intelligence alerts, IDF troops must maintain a constant state of readiness for rapid changes and unexpected developments. In every sector, we must remain highly vigilant, stay ahead of threats, and ensure the protection of our borders and civilians," he said.

Addressing the lessons learned from the October 7 attacks, Zamir pointed to the establishment of the 96th Division during Operation Rising Lion as an example of the IDF's efforts to strengthen its border defenses.

"The 96th Division is a tangible example of implementing the lessons of October 7th on the ground," he stated.

Zamir explained that the division is positioning military posts ahead of civilian communities while expanding its intelligence-gathering and offensive capabilities.

"The IDF is strengthening the pillars of its security doctrine by enhancing defensive and offensive capabilities along the borders," he said, adding that the division is "improving its intelligence collection and lethality capabilities."

During the visit, Zamir instructed commanders to strictly uphold law and order and ensure the security of all populations living in the sector.

He also met with Jordan Valley Regional Council Head David Elhayani and expressed appreciation for the cooperation between the military, local authorities, and residents in strengthening security throughout the region.

The Chief of Staff additionally met with female soldiers serving in the newly established 909th Field Intelligence Collection Battalion, praising their military service.

Zamir also visited the Halutzim pre-military leadership program near the site of the former Beit HaArava kibbutz, where he spoke with participants.

Emphasizing the role of civilian communities in maintaining security, Zamir said, "Security does not rely solely on fortifications and military forces, but also on the strength of our national spirit, strong communities, thriving agriculture, and civilians who are deepening their roots in this land."

"Cooperation between the military, civilian, and local communities is essential to strengthening the region," he concluded.