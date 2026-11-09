Security forces on Monday morning arrested 10 terrorists in the area of Arraba, within the Menashe Brigade’s area of responsibility.

The terrorists are suspected of being involved in establishing a terrorist network and planning an attack against Israeli civilians in northern Samaria.

Forces from the Paratrooper Brigade Reconnaissance Unit, Duvdivan Unit, and Judea and Samaria Border Police conducted the operation under Shin Bet intelligence guidance.

In the coordinated operation, the forces operated simultaneously at several locations throughout the area and arrested the suspects.

The terrorists were transferred to security forces for further questioning.