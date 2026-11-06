An Uzi submachine gun that was phased out of IDF service more than 30 years ago, handguns, ammunition, combat vests, helmets, and even missile launchers that have already been fired - these are just some of the items returned to the IDF during the first days of its military equipment return operation.

The operation, which began earlier this week and will continue until next Thursday, allows civilians and reservists to return military equipment in their possession anonymously, without having to identify themselves and without facing disciplinary proceedings for having removed the equipment from the military.

During the first days of the operation, more than 10,000 weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment items were collected at 63 collection points established throughout the country.

The IDF reports a strong public response, particularly among reservists seeking to remove equipment that has accumulated in their homes over the years of war.

Lt. Col. N., head of the Logistics Branch in the Home Front Command, explained to Arutz Sheva that the purpose of the operation is not to replenish military equipment shortages, but first and foremost to prevent the dangers associated with keeping weapons and military equipment outside military facilities.

"We have been through three years of war, and we are still in the midst of it on several fronts and in several arenas. Quite a few weapons and pieces of military equipment are being returned, including items that were collected as spoils of war."

Among the returned items were LAW and Matador missile launchers that had already been used.

Another unusual discovery was an Uzi submachine gun, which the IDF stopped using more than three decades ago.

In accordance with the operation's procedures, the person who returned the weapon was not questioned, and their personal details were not entered into the system.

According to Lt. Col. N., the accumulation of equipment in private homes is a consequence of the scale of military activity and the extensive mobilization during the war.

Many reservists were exposed to large quantities of equipment and weapons, and some of those items remained in their possession even after they completed their military service.

"The main trigger is that people are accumulating equipment in their homes," he explained.

"The primary mission is to reduce the risks associated with civilians possessing these items. This is equipment that people want to return to the military."

One of the military's main concerns is that weapons left in private homes could fall into the hands of individuals who might misuse them.

"It is also important to us to ensure that these items do not fall into the wrong hands and end up coming back to us from another direction."

"We are issuing a call to the general public. During the war, there was an enormous mobilization, and there isn't a combat soldier who wasn't exposed to vast quantities of weapons and equipment."

"From our perspective, this is an appropriate time to set things straight with the reservists, both so they won't be afraid and because these are dangerous items."

"This is part of our process of building trust. There is a proper place for this equipment, and that place is in the military, not in a soldier's home. The equipment they need in an emergency will be waiting for them at their bases."

Despite the strong response to the operation, Tubul emphasized that the collection effort is unrelated to any shortage of weapons or military equipment in the IDF.

"The operation is not the result of shortages in the IDF," he clarified.

"Some of the items may eventually be put to use, but this has nothing to do with any shortage."