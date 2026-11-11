The Israeli government on Wednesday approved the principles of the National Plan to strengthen Jewish education in the Jewish communities in North America, following the government decision from 28 June 2026.

The Plan was formulated by the Prime Minister's Office and representatives of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).

"The future of the Jewish people depends on our ability to ensure that future generations know their heritage, connect to their Jewish identity, and maintain their deep connection to the State of Israel, which does not stand idly by in the face of the challenges set before Jewish communities around the world - certainly in the face of rising antisemitism," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"The Plan that we approved today, in partnership with the Jewish communities in North America, is an investment in the future generation of Diaspora Jewry. Together we will strengthen Jewish identity, deepen the connection to Israel, and ensure that our heritage and values are passed on with pride from generation to generation."

The Plan expresses the recognition that the State of Israel and the Jewish communities in the Diaspora share responsibility for the future and continuity of the Jewish people against the backdrop of the ongoing erosion of formal Jewish education in the Diaspora and its impact on Jewish identity and the connection to Israel among the younger generation.

Under the framework of the Plan, the Government of Israel will allocate 100 million NIS, which will be complemented by additional funding equivalent to at least 50% of the cost of the Plan, raised by the Jewish Federations and other non-governmental entities. The Plan will focus on increasing the number of students enrolled in Jewish educational frameworks, stemming from the understanding that education is the cornerstone of ensuring the continuity of the Jewish communities and strengthening their connection to the State of Israel.

The Plan was formulated against the backdrop of rising antisemitism in the world since the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023, and the growing challenges faced by the Jewish communities.

The approval of the Plan is a practical expression of the State of Israel's responsibility and commitment to Diaspora Jewry, through long-term investment in the education of the younger generation, in strengthening its Jewish identity, and in ensuring the future of the Jewish people.