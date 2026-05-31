Speaking at the Arutz Sheva and Chazaq Summit in New York, Yaakov Serle, publisher of the Queens Jewish Link and Bukharian Jewish Link, reflected on his personal experiences in Israel following the October 7th massacre. He shared with the audience that he and his wife were visiting Israel on October 7 while staying near their daughter and her family. A missile struck just a block away from where they were staying, bringing the reality of the war frighteningly close.

Several months later, Serle returned to Israel to see firsthand how the country was coping. “As a father and grandfather, this wasn't just another trip. Every news report, every update, and every headline felt deeply personal. I saw children going to school. I saw people returning to work. I saw neighbors helping one another. Despite everything Israel had endured, hope was stronger than fear."

The resilience and unity he saw in Israel manifested themselves in Jewish communities in the USA as well. “Since October 7, the pain has been real and the fear has been real, but so has the unity. We watched communities that often operate independently stand shoulder to shoulder as one people. Those are moments I will never forget."

Serle also recounted participating in the annual NORPAC mission to Washington, D.C., where more than 1,000 Jewish advocates met with members of Congress to discuss support for Israel. "What struck me wasn't the politics, it was the commitment. People gave up an entire day, traveled for hours, and walked the halls of Congress because they understood that Israel's future matters to every Jew."

Among the most moving experiences, Serle said, were events in Queens featuring Israeli soldiers who fought in the war following October 7. During those gatherings, he recalled, audiences listened in complete silence as soldiers shared stories of courage, sacrifice, loss, and faith. He described pin-drop silence in some of the meetings as residents, community leaders, and first-time activists came together in a powerful display of Jewish pride and solidarity.

Serle emphasized the enduring bond between Israel and Jewish communities around the world. “The Jewish people may live in different cities, speak different languages, and come from different backgrounds. But when Israel hurts, Jews everywhere feel that pain. And when Israel stands strong, Jews everywhere stand taller. Israel's story is our story and our future."