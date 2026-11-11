A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was felt in the Eilat area on Wednesday, prompting the Home Front Command to issue alerts warning residents of a potential threat to life.

The quake was initially reported to be 4.4 magnitude, but authorities later corrected the magntiude to 4.5. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Home Front Command issued the alerts through its dedicated earthquake warning system, aiming to provide residents with time to take lifesaving action.

Under Home Front Command guidelines, anyone who receives an earthquake alert should immediately leave the building and move to an open area if they can do so safely.

This was the first time the Home Front Command issued an alert for an actual earthquake in Israel since the dedicated warning system went into operation about five years ago.

Following the quake the Home Front Command issued an update allowing residents to re-enter buildings.