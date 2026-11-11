Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a longtime supporter of Israel, was elected House Republican minority leader on Tuesday, defeating Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) following the party's significant losses in last week's midterm elections.

Jordan, 62, secured 106 votes to Scalise's 73 in a secret ballot among Republican lawmakers, according to two people familiar with the results quoted by Politico. The victory marked his third attempt to secure a top leadership position in the House.

He will assume leadership of a substantially reduced Republican conference next year, after the party's electoral defeat prompted Speaker Mike Johnson to step aside from leadership and sparked debate among Republicans over how to rebuild.

Jordan's victory reflected a desire among some lawmakers for a change in direction, with Scalise having served in senior Republican leadership positions for more than a decade.

Speaking briefly after the vote, Jordan thanked his colleagues for their confidence and pledged to “fight for American families."

“When Democrats offer more government, we’ll offer more freedom, and we will bring that fight in committee, on the floor, and on the stump every single day," he said.

Asked whether his new position would involve defending President Donald Trump, Jordan emphasized that his primary responsibility was to “help House Republicans get back to the majority."

Outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson welcomed the election result, describing Jordan as “a known entity, a trusted voice, a trusted leader."

“He’s a fighter, and I think that’s the signal that is being sent here," Johnson said. “We are ready to dig in for the fight, and I think Jim can do a great job."

Jordan previously sought the House Republican minority leadership in 2018 but was defeated by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who subsequently became House speaker.

Following McCarthy's removal from the speakership in 2023, Jordan again attempted to secure the top Republican position but was unsuccessful. During that contest, he lost a secret-ballot vote among Republican lawmakers to Scalise.

Beyond his role in Republican politics, Jordan has established a record of supporting Israel and maintaining relationships with Israeli officials.

In 2011, he was among five members of Congress who traveled to Judea and Samaria .

Jordan returned to Israel in 2020 , visiting the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and later meeting then-Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan in the community of Psagot in the Binyamin region.

Last year, Jordan was also among several senior American lawmakers who met National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the US Capitol.

Other participants in that meeting included Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Brian Mast (R-FL) and Mike Lawler (R-NY).