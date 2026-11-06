Pete Hegseth defends his changes to Department of War in defiant video

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Thursday dismissed efforts to impeach him, accusing his political opponents of pursuing a campaign of personal destruction following the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections.

In a video published on social media, Hegseth responded to Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who has threatened to introduce articles of impeachment against him.

Hegseth said that “a disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly."

“Just like they tried against President Trump twice. You see, their policies don’t work, so their obsession with political theater disguised as power drives them to try to destroy their opponents. It’s all about the politics of personal destruction. Didn’t work against President Trump, and it won’t work with me. You can rest assured of that," he added.

Massie, meanwhile, indicated that he intended to proceed with impeachment unless Hegseth stepped down voluntarily.

According to CNN, the Kentucky congressman plans to force a vote on impeaching the Secretary of War. In a social media post Wednesday, Massie wrote that “there is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns."

On Thursday, Massie suggested that his proposal would be less severe than the scrutiny Hegseth could face once Democrats assume control of Congress.

“My Hegseth impeachment resolution is a much gentler version of what’s coming when Dem’s control Congress. They’ll have hearings & trials."

Democrats, who secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's elections, have also begun calling for Hegseth's removal.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), widely expected to become the next Speaker of the House, questioned Hegseth's continued tenure in a post on X.

“Why is Pete Hegseth still around?" Jeffries wrote Thursday.

Despite the growing criticism, President Donald Trump publicly defended Hegseth when questioned about possible leadership changes at the Pentagon.

“Pete Hegseth has done a fantastic job," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, as quoted by The Hill.

The impeachment threats and calls for Hegseth's replacement come amid criticism of his handling of the war with Iran, which US media reports have identified as a significant factor in the Republican Party's election losses.

Vice President JD Vance acknowledged Wednesday that the conflict had contributed to the defeat.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote on social media.

Vance cited polling indicating that voters who supported Trump in 2024 but switched to Democrats in 2026 were particularly concerned about ending the Iran war, inflation, putting American interests first, and changing Washington's relationship with Israel.

Asked about the Vice President's assessment later Wednesday, Trump expressed agreement while defending the military campaign against Iran.

"I thought it was good. I knew that when I went in. We stopped them from having a nuclear weapon, and they'll never have a nuclear weapon," the President said.