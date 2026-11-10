Following testimony by Commander Avishai Moalem, former head of the Judea and Samaria District's Central Investigations Unit, about the conduct of the Shin Bet's Jewish Division, 15 settlers subject to exclusion orders and administrative restrictions have appealed to Shin Bet Director David Zini, demanding that the orders against them be revoked.

The appeal was submitted through the Honenu organization after Moalem alleged Monday night on Channel 14's "The Patriots" that the Shin Bet had used fabricated intelligence summaries and other materials to secure administrative orders against Jewish settlers, despite their having committed no offenses.

In their letter, the settlers said the use of administrative orders against them had increased dramatically in recent years. They noted that although Defense Minister Israel Katz had decided to end the use of administrative detention against settlers, IDF Central Command continued to impose severe restrictions through other administrative orders.

"About two years ago, Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered an end to the use of administrative detention. Unfortunately, Central Command continues to circumvent that decision, imposing severe sanctions without trial, evidence or due process, and without giving us any opportunity to defend ourselves," they wrote.

They also cited reports that the orders were based on fabricated intelligence materials and summaries produced by the Shin Bet to incriminate them and level false accusations.

The settlers further alleged that the orders amounted to political persecution, arguing that they were being deprived of their freedom despite the absence of evidence or criminal proceedings.

At the end of the letter, they demanded that Zini put an end to the use of administrative orders against them.

Attorney Moshe Poleski of Honenu, who represents settlers subject to administrative restrictions, criticized the practice and the lack of any meaningful opportunity to challenge the allegations.

"We repeatedly represent clients who say they have no involvement whatsoever in violent activity and have no idea why administrative restrictions causing them severe harm have been imposed on them," Poleski said.

He added that in most cases, the allegations do not even involve serious offenses resulting in bodily harm or loss of life.

"It is time for the State of Israel to conduct itself like a Western democracy. Restrictions on suspects should be imposed only through due process, giving them an effective opportunity to challenge the allegations against them," he concluded.