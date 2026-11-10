Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek government approval on Wednesday for the appointment of Gideon Sa'ar as Interior Minister.

Sa'ar, who served in the position between 2013 and 2014, is expected to return to the post after a long period during which the ministry has not had a minister.

According to the Likud, Netanyahu initially offered the post to MK Ofir Katz. However, he turned down the appointment to focus on coordinating the right-wing bloc's moves in the Knesset in the near future.

The planned appointment comes after 13 months during which the Interior Ministry operated without a serving minister or even an acting minister.

During this period, Netanyahu pledged to the Supreme Court that he intended to appoint an Interior Minister, but the appointment never materialized. In the absence of a minister, certain powers vested exclusively in the Interior Minister by law could not be exercised.

The decision to move forward with the appointment comes only now, coinciding with today's swearing-in of the 26th Knesset and the beginning of negotiations to form a new government.