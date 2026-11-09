Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video Monday evening calling for the establishment of a broad unity government under his leadership, encompassing all parties of the national camp, the haredi parties, and the other Zionist parties.

Asked what should happen now, Netanyahu replied: "Unity. Two days ago, I called for the establishment of a unity government, and this is the need of the hour, because you cannot establish a government with Hamas supporters, or a government that depends on Hamas supporters."

Netanyahu explained the need for a unity government in light of the security challenges facing Israel.

"You cannot fight Iran and its other radical Islamist proxies if you have supporters of radical Islam within the government or on whom you depend. Therefore, a unity government is simply an absolute necessity."

He went on to clarify that, from his perspective, no Zionist party should be excluded from participating in the government.

"This government must include all the parties of the national camp, including the haredi parties, and it must also include all the other Zionist parties."