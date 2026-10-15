Irish novelist Sally Rooney announced Wednesday that her books will be withdrawn from sale in the United Kingdom after her publisher concluded that continuing to distribute them could violate British terrorism legislation because of her financial support for Palestine Action.

Rooney, the bestselling author of “Normal People" and “Conversations With Friends", said the decision followed legal concerns about paying her royalties from British sales after she publicly pledged to direct proceeds from her work toward the organization.

Palestine Action was designated a terrorist organization under British law in July 2025. The group is not banned in Rooney's native Republic of Ireland.

Following the designation, Rooney published an opinion article announcing her intention to continue supporting Palestine Action. She subsequently canceled a visit to Britain to receive an award, citing concerns that she could be arrested.

In a statement provided to The Guardian, Rooney explained how her position had affected her publishing arrangements.

“In July 2025, the direct-action protest group Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK. The following month, I wrote an opinion piece expressing my intention to go on supporting Palestine Action, which is not a proscribed or otherwise prohibited group here in the Republic of Ireland."

“As a result, the fulfilment of contracts to publish my work in the UK could now constitute a serious criminal offence. After a process of consultation and deliberation, and with my full agreement, my publisher Faber has therefore determined that it can no longer supply my work within the UK. I have made every effort to be honest with the public about my beliefs and intentions, and I am wholly prepared to accept the consequences."

The decision means that Faber, Rooney's publisher in Britain and Ireland, will no longer supply her books to the British market in any format.

The publisher said the legal restrictions had created a situation in which it could not transfer earnings from UK book sales to the author.

“Current legislation in the UK has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass on UK earnings to Sally Rooney for her work. To sell a writer’s work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable situation for a publisher," Faber said.

“As such, and in full agreement with Sally, we have taken the decision that we can no longer supply her works in the UK in any format. We remain the proud publisher of her remarkable body of work, which we will continue to sell in other territories."

Under Section 15 of Britain's Terrorism Act, a person commits an offense if they “provides money or other property, and knows or has reasonable cause to suspect that it will or may be used for the purposes of terrorism".

A conviction under the provision can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Rooney previously said that the independent producer responsible for television adaptations of her novels had advised her that royalty payments could also breach terrorism legislation if the company knew or suspected that the money would be used to finance Palestine Action.

Both television series had aired before the organization was banned.

The author has also submitted a statement supporting a legal challenge to the designation, arguing that the restrictions threaten freedom of expression and could prevent both the continued sale of her existing books and the publication of future works in Britain.

Despite Wednesday's announcement, The Guardian reported that Rooney's novels remained available in central London bookstores that afternoon. The Waterstones bookstore chain said retailers could continue selling copies already in stock.

Rooney has previously attracted controversy over her support for boycotts targeting Israel.

In 2021, she refused to authorize a Hebrew translation of her third novel, “Beautiful World, Where Are You", through the Israeli publishing house Modan, citing her support for a cultural boycott of Israel.

Following her refusal, Israeli bookstore chains Tzomet Sefarim and Steimatzky announced that they would stop selling her books.

However, in May, Rooney agreed to the publication of a Hebrew translation of her novel “Intermezzo" through November Books, a small left-wing Israeli publisher known for translating works by international critics of Israel.

The project was organized in cooperation with the left-wing online publication +972 Magazine and its Hebrew-language sister publication, Local Call.

According to the publishers, the Hebrew edition was offered for preorder subject to geographical restrictions, making it available “only for readers in Israel-Palestine, with the exception of West Bank settlements."