שידור חי | משדר מיוחד: השבעת הכנסת ה-26 | 10.11.26

President Isaac Herzog arrived at the Knesset building in Jerusalem on Tuesday ahead of the festive opening session of the 26th Knesset. Herzog arrived at the Knesset plaza accompanied by a motorcycle escort and mounted horsemen. He was welcomed by Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana. As part of the ceremony, the President inspected the Knesset honor guard and laid a wreath on behalf of the State of Israel at the memorials commemorating Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism. Ohana then escorted the President into the Knesset building, accompanied by the honor guard and the IDF Band, which performed ceremonial trumpet fanfares and the national anthem.

The ceremony was also attended by second- through fifth-grade students from the Tomer Rachel School in Ma'ale Adumim, who waved Israeli flags and specially made Knesset flags prepared for the occasion.

The ceremony was held ahead of the opening session of the 26th Knesset, during which the members of Knesset elected in the recent elections will be sworn into office.

President Herzog opened the swearing-in and spoke about the importance of striving for unity on the political level. "The people who elected you long for routine, security and peace. The people represented here by you, my honorable members, how much I wish to see here an outstretched hand that will bring unity - in the people and in hope. The people who treasure within themselves the pain, the dedication and the sacrifice, wish to see you translate these forces into cooperation, into dialogue from one - into listening. I ask - be moderate towards the other and the other, extend a hand to compromise, even between adversaries. And look at each other with a good eye. There is a lot of work here, and it requires the ability and experience found in all parts of this house."

Herzog added a call to Knesset members not to seek a new election. "A state is not only tested in times of heroism, it is tested no less on a mundane day, in routine. There is immense greatness in heroism. But there is also greatness in the ability to build a daily life, in small and routine tasks. To transform the strengths we discovered during the most difficult crisis in our history into the foundations of a strong and functioning state in routine days. This Knesset must exhaust its days facing many tasks. Nearly eighty percent of the people elected you - you must do everything to avoid a new election."

At the same time, he also called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the failures of October 7 and for the enactment of a conscription law. "We must turn over every stone, investigate and understand how the October 7 disaster occurred and draw lessons and conclusions. This Knesset must address with full sincerity and seriousness the challenge of those serving, both regular and reserve. This is the time to find the appropriate solution for a country that is proud of its heritage and the world of Torah study, but its challenges require a shared responsibility in the duty of service."