US President Donald Trump has questioned the legitimacy of the results of the US midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party emerged victorious and secured majorities in both houses of Congress.

In a statement he published, Trump asked, "Does anyone really believe these elections were fair? How could the polls have been so wrong?"

He went on to claim that, in some cases, exceptionally large numbers of early votes had been recorded, making victory impossible, according to him.

"Some of the early voting 'dumps' were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people turned out to vote," he wrote.

Trump concluded his remarks with a claim about voting machines: "It's all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter."

The midterm elections were held last week, halfway through Trump's current term in the White House. Candidates competed for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

The elections ended in a Democratic victory, with the party securing majorities in both houses of Congress. As a result, Trump is expected to face a Democratic-controlled Congress during the second half of his presidency.

Alongside the congressional elections, voters also cast ballots for 36 governorships in US states and three governorships in American territories.

In addition, elections were held for state legislatures in 46 states and for other public offices, including mayors, judges, and attorneys general.

The newly elected lawmakers, together with senators whose seats were not up for election, will make up the 120th United States Congress, which is scheduled to convene in January 2027.