A Russian military aircraft made a mysterious landing at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday evening, in a highly unusual visit whose purpose remains unclear.

According to Kan News, the aircraft, a Tupolev Tu-154 used to transport Russian military personnel and senior officials, arrived in Israel shortly before 9:00 p.m. after departing from Chkalovsky Air Base near Moscow.

The flight was initially detected through a real-time aircraft tracking application. Footage subsequently published by Kan News shows the Russian plane on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport.

The aircraft was reportedly scheduled to depart Israel on Monday afternoon.

However, the reason for the visit and the identities of those traveling aboard the aircraft remain a mystery. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Russian Embassy in Israel all declined to comment.

The landing is considered particularly unusual, with no comparable flight reported in recent years.

In the past, military coordination between Israel and Russia largely focused on Russian forces operating in Syria. Shortly before the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime, a mechanism was established to prevent friction near Israel's border.

Russia subsequently reduced its military presence in Syria following its invasion of Ukraine, although it has recently begun returning personnel and military equipment from its Hmeimim Air Base near Latakia.

The unexplained landing also comes against the backdrop of Russia's strategic relationship with Iran.

Just five days earlier, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei visited Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their discussions included the conflict between the United States and Iran.

According to reports, Rezaei also delivered a letter to Putin from Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Russia is expected to supply Iran with Su-35 fighter jets, while additional reports indicate that Moscow may also provide Tehran with air defense systems.

Despite these developments, no official explanation has been provided for the Russian military aircraft's unexpected arrival in Israel.