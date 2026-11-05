Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday during an unannounced visit to Moscow, delivering a message from Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

The meeting was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Russia's Interfax news agency. Iranian state television also reported that Rezaei had personally handed Putin the message, although its contents were not disclosed.

Following the meeting, Rezaei said the discussions focused on regional developments, particularly security arrangements following the war involving Iran and the United States.

He said that Khamenei had wanted his message delivered to Putin as quickly as possible.

According to Rezaei, Putin expressed support for establishing regional security mechanisms without the involvement of outside powers, a position he described as consistent with that of China.

Rezaei also said he had briefed Putin on a recent four-country meeting in Tehran, adding that the Russian President welcomed the initiative.

The Iranian official further claimed that Putin had expressed his willingness to provide assistance toward ending the war.

Rezaei also revealed that he had discussed with Putin ways to address Iran's gas shortage, including the possibility of constructing natural gas pipelines from Russia to Iran.

The Kremlin meeting followed a telephone conversation between the two officials on Monday, during which they discussed international and regional developments, with particular attention to the Middle East.

According to Iran's official IRNA news agency, the two sides emphasized their intention to continue strategic cooperation under the framework established by their respective leaders.

Photographs of Thursday's meeting showed Putin accompanied by foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov and Russian military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov, according to Reuters.

The meeting also coincided with a *Financial Times* report that Russia had agreed to supply Iran with 90 guided missile launchers designed for installation on helicopters.

According to the report, the equipment appeared in Russian production records for 2024 and 2025 under the customer designation "K-10," which other Russian documents reportedly associate with Iran. However, the documents did not establish whether the launchers had actually been delivered.

The newspaper has previously reported on Russian assistance to Iran's supersonic cruise missile development program, the sale of Verba shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles, and contacts involving information related to nuclear weapons.

Thursday's meeting was the latest in a series of high-level contacts between Moscow and Tehran. Putin previously hosted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow on October 27, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met the Russian leader in St. Petersburg in April.

During the April meeting, Putin acknowledged receiving an earlier message from Khamenei and reiterated Russia's interest in maintaining strategic relations with Iran.

The latest diplomatic contacts come amid efforts to address the future of the conflict between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump has said he has not yet decided whether to authorize further strikes against Iran, while indicating that Tehran is interested in reaching an agreement.