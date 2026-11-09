Eleven people, including children and toddlers, fell ill overnight Sunday after attending a wedding in Beitar Illit.

According to reports, the victims developed severe symptoms after returning home, and the similarity of their symptoms raised suspicions of food poisoning.

Seven children were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals in Jerusalem for treatment.

At the wedding, guests were served food prepared in private homes and brought to the wedding hall. After returning home, several guests began experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, and severe abdominal pain. Among those who fell ill are six members of a family from Modi’in Illit and five people from Beit Shemesh.

At around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Magen David Adom teams were called to the homes of those affected in Beit Shemesh after receiving reports of symptoms that developed following the wedding.

A source familiar with the incident said those who fell ill also experienced extreme weakness and headaches. Medics arriving at the families' homes conducted initial to assess their condition.

Three of the children are being treated at Shaare Zedek Medical Center and are expected to be discharged later Monday.