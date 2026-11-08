צפו בשידור החי ממעמד הטלת המנדט להרכבת הממשלה בבית הנשיא

On Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Yashar! party leader Gadi Eiskenot with forming a government. The ceremony took place at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

"Upon receiving the official results of the elections for the 26th Knesset, I set about fulfilling the task assigned to me by Section 7 of Basic Law: The Government, and held consultations with the representatives of all the factions elected to the Knesset," Herzog began. "These conversations were conducted with openness, candor, and transparency, and they represented the essential nature of the democratic process."

"They also brought to the surface the disputes, the painful points, and of course, the multitude of voices within Israeli society and politics. They were frank and pointed conversations, addressing the most important issues of this time. And they reminded us all that every citizen of Israel has an equal voice, from every side, every view, every way of life, and every faith. I once again thank all the faction representatives who took part in the consultations."

He added, "As I noted at the conclusion of the consultations on Thursday evening, the representatives of factions totaling sixty-seven members elected to the 26th Knesset recommended Yashar Leader Gadi Eisenkot to receive the mandate, while the representatives of factions totaling forty-six members of Knesset recommended the Prime Minister and Likud Leader, Benjamin Netanyahu. The representatives of one faction of seven members of Knesset chose to refrain from recommending any candidate."

"In light of this, and following talks I have held with various figures in recent days, it is therefore evident that Mr. Eisenkot has received the clear and unequivocal support of a majority of Members of Knesset on the most central question: who has the better chance of forming the next government that will win the confidence of the Knesset.

"Therefore, by virtue of my authority under Basic Law: The Government, I have decided to task the Leader of the Yashar party, Lieutenant General (res.) Gadi Eisenkot, with forming a government."

Herzog emphasized, "I am well aware that Likud is the largest faction in the incoming Knesset. I noted this during the consultations as well. However, both on the basis of the facts I have set out, and on the basis of clear precedents set by my predecessors, who in several cases tasked the leader of a party that was not the largest with forming the government, I have decided, as I said, to task Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government."

"The challenges facing the State of Israel are immense. Some demand urgent and immediate attention. Iran does not pause for a moment in its schemes and threats. We must work to build a diplomatic horizon in the region and for the day after the war. We must move forward with the Board of Peace and President Trump’s twenty-point plan for Gaza, and with negotiations with Lebanon and our other neighbors.

"All this, of course, while waging a determined and resolute fight against terror and the empire of evil on every front. We must push back against sanctions and diplomatic threats, and also contend with a new political situation in the United States.

“We must make progress in resolving the question of military service and the needs of the IDF. We must try to define the boundaries of, and the relations between, the branches of government, and fortify our democracy. We must fight with all our strength against crime and the terrible violence, especially the violence consuming Arab society. We must protect and strengthen our economy. And we must focus on healing the wound of October 7th, which remains open in our flesh.

"All these immense challenges, and many more, stand before us. The State of Israel needs a stable government that can meet them over time. This is the time to reach out a hand, to do everything for the unity of our people, and to strive for the best and most stable government possible for the people of Israel, which yearns for it."

Turning to Eisenkot himelf, Herzog said, "Yashar Leader Gadi Eisenkot, I expect you to do everything in your power to establish a government that will serve the entire people, those who supported it and those who did not, and that will be a responsible and decent address for all sectors, faiths, ways of life, and worldviews."

"And on a personal note: dear Gadi, I have known you for decades, since you completed your command of the Golani Brigade. You bring with you outstanding qualities of leadership. You have commanded soldiers from every part of the Israeli people and Israeli society. Your face bears the scars of bullets from decades of command and combat, from your days as a combat soldier to your service as the 21st Chief of the General Staff of the IDF. And your soul bears the most terrible scar of all: the heaviest price of all, paid by you and your family with the fall of your beloved son Gal and your two nephews in the war.

"In the coming days, Gadi, as you and your counterparts enter the negotiating rooms, I ask that you remember that the eyes of the entire nation, with all its pain, hopes, prayers, and fears, are upon you. Please act with wisdom, sensitivity, and care. I hope with all my heart that any government that is formed will lead to togetherness, connection, and healing among all parts of our people, for our very lives depend on it. We have only one country. I will be ready to help at any time toward this goal.

"Gadi Eisenkot, I hereby task you with forming the government, and I am therefore honored to present you with the letter of appointment for forming a government in Israel. I wish you great success in your mission. Thank you very much."