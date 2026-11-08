عاجل | انقلاب قطار بمنطقة العياط في محافظة الجيزة جنوب القاهرة يخلف عشرات الإصابات

Dozens of people were injured on Sunday in a collision between two passenger trains in the Al-Ayyat area, south of Cairo, Egypt.

Four carriages derailed in the accident, some of them overturning. Train services on the line connecting Cairo with southern Egypt were suspended in both directions.

The Egyptian Health Ministry reported 64 people injured, although local media published higher estimates, reaching approximately 150 casualties.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Railway Authority, the accident occurred between the Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations in Giza Governorate. Train No. 134, known as "Tahya Misr," which was traveling from Giza to Fayoum, collided with the rear of Train No. 2010, which was en route from Cairo to Aswan. Several carriages derailed in the collision, leaving passengers injured.

Footage shared on social media showed train carriages lying on their sides, with large crowds gathering around them. Emergency teams dispatched to the scene began evacuating the injured and dealing with the damaged carriages.

About two weeks ago, at least 64 people were killed and many others injured in a collision between two high-speed trains in Spain's central Toledo province. The country's public broadcaster reported that the accident occurred when one high-speed train struck the rear of another, causing two of its carriages to derail. It was the second deadliest train accident in Spain this year.