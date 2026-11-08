Tragedy at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer: Orel, a 30-year-old resident of Rishon LeZion who was 29 weeks pregnant, died on Shabbat after being evacuated from her home to the hospital in critical condition.

Despite prolonged efforts by medical teams to save her life and that of her unborn baby, doctors were forced to pronounce both dead.

Orel had spent the previous two weeks at home after her pregnancy was classified as high-risk. During Shabbat, she was found in critical condition, and a Magen David Adom (MDA) team was called to the scene and transported her to Sheba Medical Center.

Upon her arrival at the hospital, Orel was rushed to the obstetric operating room, where efforts to save her life continued.

As part of her treatment, doctors connected her to an ECMO machine, which provides extracorporeal support for heart and lung function.

Despite the treatment, the medical team was unable to save the mother or her unborn baby.

Orel and her baby were laid to rest yesterday at the Ganei Esther Cemetery in Rishon LeZion, the mother's hometown.

Sheba Medical Center issued the following statement: "During Shabbat, a pregnant woman in her 30s, who was in the 29th week of her pregnancy, was brought to Sheba Medical Center by an MDA team after being found in critical condition at her home.

"She was rushed to the obstetric operating room, where medical teams continued fighting to save her life, and she was connected to an ECMO (heart-lung) machine.

"Despite the medical teams' efforts to save their lives, they were forced to pronounce the mother and fetus dead.

"The incident has been reported to the Ministry of Health. Sheba Medical Center extends its condolences to the family."