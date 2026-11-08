New details have emerged about the deadly shooting spree in Poland. The suspect in the murder of six people in Krakow's Main Market Square was identified overnight as Michal Oksinski, a 24-year-old Polish citizen from the city of Ostrowiec.

Oksinski is also suspected of murdering his parents and sister at the family home before traveling to the square and opening fire on passersby. A total of nine people were killed in the two incidents.

Oksinski was shot by police officers during his arrest and remains hospitalized in serious condition under police guard. Polish authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the attack and the motive behind the killings, as initial details emerge about his background and social media activity.

According to preliminary investigative findings, the killing spree began at the suspect's family home in Ostrowiec. The bodies of his parents and sister were discovered inside the house, and police suspect that Oksinski murdered all three before driving to Krakow.

He subsequently arrived in the city in a black Subaru, armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and wearing tactical clothing.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. local time, the suspect reached Krakow's Main Market Square and began firing indiscriminately.

Four women and two men were killed in the shooting, while between 12 and 15 people were injured. Among the wounded were two police officers who responded to the incident, one of whom was seriously injured.

The suspect was shot and arrested during the police operation. A search of his vehicle uncovered additional firearms and a large quantity of ammunition.

Police believe these findings indicate that he intended to continue his shooting spree rather than limit the attack to people in the square.

Alongside the investigation into the attack, Polish authorities are examining Oksinski's personal background.

Preliminary information indicates that he worked as a machinist and had no military experience.

Polish Interior Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz denied reports that the suspect had served in the military and stated that, according to information available to the authorities, he acted alone.

Authorities also confirmed that Oksinski legally possessed a firearms license. He used an AR-15 rifle during the shooting spree, while additional weapons were discovered in his vehicle following his arrest.

One of the central questions in the investigation concerns the motive behind the killings.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that the suspect had previously posted extremist and nationalist views on social media.

The initial findings raised the possibility that he had been influenced by far-right ideology. However, according to information released so far, authorities have not reached a definitive conclusion on the matter.

An examination of Oksinski's social media accounts uncovered content reflecting different and sometimes contradictory positions.

Alongside claims that he participated in anti-abortion protests in 2020, his accounts also contained pro-communist material and anti-Catholic messages.

Posts about anime also appeared on his accounts.

At this stage, these findings do not establish his ideological beliefs or whether they played a role in motivating the murders.

Additional details about the suspect were provided by acquaintances who attended school with him.

Speaking to the Polish news channel Kanal Zero, they described him as someone who frequently dressed unusually, wore masks, and painted his fingernails black.

These descriptions were provided by people who knew him and do not constitute evidence linking his past behavior to the murders.

The investigation is proceeding at two locations: the family home in Ostrowiec, where three bodies were discovered, and Krakow's Main Market Square, where six people were killed and several others injured.

Authorities are examining the sequence of events, the circumstances surrounding the suspect's possession of firearms, and the possibility that he planned to continue shooting after leaving the square.

The Polish prosecutor's office is continuing its investigation into the circumstances of the attack.

Oksinski remains hospitalized in serious condition under police guard, and no official conclusion has yet been announced regarding the motive behind the killing spree.