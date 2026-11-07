Five people were killed and at least ten others were injured in a Saturday shooting incident in central Krakow, Poland.

According to local media reports, a gunman opened fire from a moving vehicle at several locations in the city center, including Main Market Square.

Local emergency services reported that shots were fired at multiple targets in central Krakow. Casualties were reported at several locations following the incident.

Initially, fire services told Polish television network TVN24 that two people had been killed and that several others were injured. Local police later raised the death toll to five and announced that the shooting suspect had been arrested.

According to reports, at least ten additional people were injured in the incident. No details have yet been released regarding the gunman's identity, motive, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A delegation of Israeli students was approximately two blocks away from the scene of the shooting. The students heard the gunfire and left the area, making their way back to their hotel.

In a message sent to the students' parents, it was stated that all the students are safe and accompanied by security personnel. The message also noted that, according to Polish security authorities, the shooting is not believed to be connected to the delegations.