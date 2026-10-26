Lana Nusseibeh, a senior Emirati diplomat of Palestinian descent, has entered the race to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations, drawing official support from the Palestinian delegation while facing controversy over the United Arab Emirates' alleged role in the war in Sudan.

Nusseibeh, 48, announced her candidacy to replace outgoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose tenure has been marked by repeated confrontations with Israel, particularly following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

Born in Abu Dhabi, Nusseibeh comes from a Palestinian family. Her father emigrated to the UAE after the 1967 Six-Day War, and she studied at the University of Cambridge. She is also the niece of Sari Nusseibeh, a prominent Palestinian academic who served as president of Al-Quds University in Jerusalem and previously represented the Palestinian Authority in the city.

In recent years, Nusseibeh has publicly supported the Palestinians and endorsed a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Her candidacy has received the backing of the Palestinian delegation to the United Nations.

Nusseibeh entered the contest relatively late, joining a field that already includes several prominent international figures. Among the leading candidates are Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi and former Ecuadorian foreign minister María Fernanda Espinosa.

Her candidacy also faces potential obstacles stemming from controversy surrounding the UAE's alleged support for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group accused of widespread atrocities and genocide. The allegations have drawn scrutiny from the United States and other international actors.