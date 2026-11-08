Danon to Iranian UN Representative: Sit Quietly with Your Head Down. You & Your Leaders Ar

Amid Iran’s attempt to prevent Israel from leading a draft resolution in the UN Sixth Committee, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, sharply rebuked the Iranian representative and exposed the threat posed by the ayatollah regime to European countries and the free world.

Ambassador Danon stated, “Your regime funds terrorist proxies, rebuilds its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, blocks the Strait of Hormuz, and murders 50,000 innocent Iranians. First, you threatened Israel, then the United States and the Gulf states, and now Europe as well, with a map identifying dozens of targets published in Tehran."

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Addressing the Iranian representative directly, Ambassador Danon warned: “You think you can intimidate us? You are a coward, and your leaders are cowards hiding underground. Sit quietly with your head down and be grateful that you are even allowed to sit here. The price you will pay for the terrorism you spread has only begun to be exacted."

Turning to the Iranian people, Danon declared: “Soon, you will reclaim your country and bring this evil regime to justice once and for all."