לוחמי האש מחלצים בשיא הסערה

Two people were rescued from a vehicle submerged in floodwater at the Dror Interchange following stormy weather and flooding in the area. Firefighters from the Central District rescued the pair, who required further medical treatment from medical personnel at the scene.

The rescue at the Dror Interchange was one of 11 rescue incidents to which Central District fire and rescue crews have responded so far following heavy rainfall and flooding at several locations across the district.

Since Saturday morning, firefighters have been on high alert and engaged in intensive operations, responding among other things to flooding and overflowing urban water lines. Rescue teams have been responding to the various incidents, with the main danger coming from people and vehicles entering flooded areas.

With numerous incidents reported, fire and rescue crews at stations across the district remain on heightened alert, with reinforcements deployed and preparations underway to respond swiftly to further calls.

Ayalon Fire Station shift commander Shalom Davidovich urged the public to avoid flooded areas and warned of the danger to human life.

"We urge the public not to cross streams or enter flooded areas under any circumstances. This is an unnecessary risk to life," Davidovich said. "If you need help or face any danger, call 102 immediately, and we will come to assist."