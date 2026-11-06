Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman has signaled a significant shift in his approach to coalition negotiations, making clear that he is prepared to compromise even on the military conscription law in order to establish a government that will bring Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure to an end.

In a post published Friday morning on X, Liberman warned against establishing a minority government that would rely on abstentions by Ra'am and the Joint List, declaring that Yisrael Beytenu would vote against such a government.

Under the headline "We Must Prevent the Destruction of the Third Temple," Liberman called on the leaders of the anti-Netanyahu bloc to reconsider their political strategy.

"The election results require all of us to recalculate our course and understand that we have no good alternatives or magic solutions," he wrote.

According to Liberman, the decisions made in the coming period must take the long-term consequences into account, while drawing lessons from previous political moves.

He warned that "a minority government will survive for a much shorter period, and when it comes to an end, we will get Netanyahu back with 70 Knesset seats for another four years. From there, the road to the destruction of the Third Temple will be short."

Liberman clarified that, from his perspective, there are three principles that must not be compromised.

"Ending the Netanyahu era, preventing another election, and opposing a government that would depend on abstentions by Ra'am and the Joint List."

Alongside these red lines, the Yisrael Beytenu chairman expressed a willingness to show flexibility on several issues that had previously been at the center of political disputes, foremost among them the military conscription law.

"On all other issues, it is permissible and desirable to show flexibility and compromise, and to understand that if you try to grasp too much, you end up with nothing," he wrote.

"This includes the issue of the conscription law. It pains me, and I know it pains many others as well. But in light of the many challenges we face today, the national interest of the State of Israel and the Jewish people must take precedence over every other consideration."

Later in the post, Liberman also addressed reports and speculation regarding the possibility of a rotational agreement for the premiership.

He denied having held discussions on the subject and expressed his fundamental opposition to an arrangement in which two leaders divide the prime minister's term between them.

"I haven't spoken to anyone about the subject, not even myself," he wrote.

"I believe that the rotation mechanism, from the days of Shamir and Peres until today, is a harmful mechanism that undermines the proper governance of the country and must become a thing of the past."

According to Liberman, "We must make every possible effort to establish a coalition of 61 Knesset members, without the Joint List and Ra'am."

"After it is established, there is a high probability that another three or four Knesset members from Likud could be brought into the coalition," he concluded.