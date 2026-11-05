Senior Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday dismissed the significance of the Democratic Party's victory in the US midterm elections, insisting that Tehran would maintain its demands regardless of which party controlled Congress.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said the election results would not change Iran's approach toward Washington and accused President Donald Trump of repeatedly miscalculating, particularly in his dealings with Tehran.

"Dems or GOP, it's all the same to us," Azizi wrote on social media.

He maintained that Iran would not alter its strategic position until the United States accepted Tehran's fundamental conditions, indicating that the Republican Party's electoral defeat would not lead to concessions in ongoing negotiations.

Another Iranian lawmaker, Fatemeh Maghsoudi, similarly argued that Republicans and Democrats shared the same hostility toward Iran and commitment to supporting Israel.

According to Maghsoudi, changes in American political leadership did not alter Washington's underlying strategic interests. She accused presidents from both parties of supporting Israel and bearing responsibility for violence across the Middle East.

The statements followed Tuesday's midterm elections, in which Democrats secured a landslide victory and gained control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The results fueled speculation that the incoming Democratic majorities could pressure Trump to end the military confrontation with Iran.

Speaking to the Financial Times on Tuesday, Trump said he had no immediate plans to order additional strikes against Iran, while emphasizing that American forces remained prepared to act.

"It's a brilliant situation," the President said, expressing satisfaction with Washington's position.

Trump also confirmed that indirect negotiations with Tehran were continuing, including discussions about Iran's approximately 1,000-pound stockpile of enriched uranium, which he described as “nuclear dust".

"Even though it's under hundreds of tons of rock, I would say that I'm not happy that it will be there," Trump said. "So it's one of the things that we do talk to them about. But you know, we're having discussions, and we'll see how that all works out."

He added that American forces were "locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it," while expressing confidence in the diplomatic discussions.

"We seem to be getting everything we want", Trump stated.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Embassy in India used the election results to mock the American President, publishing an AI-generated video on its official X account depicting Trump being carried by several men and thrown into a large dumpster marked “Hazardous Waste."

The embassy captioned the video “U.S. Midterm Elections," accompanied by a smiling emoji.