Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer on Wednesday rejected Vice President JD Vance's claim that the war with Iran was responsible for the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections, arguing that the decision to halt military operations before achieving victory was the real mistake.

“The problem was not the Iran War. It was the cease fire," Fleischer, who served under former President George W. Bush, wrote on social media in response to Vance.

“If you start a war, you need to win it and finish it - otherwise don’t start it," he added.

Fleischer argued that the conflict should have been brought to a decisive conclusion six months ago, allowing the Strait of Hormuz to reopen, restoring oil shipments, and weakening Iran's leadership sufficiently to enable regime change.

While defending President Donald Trump's initial decision to launch military strikes against Iran, Fleischer criticized the ceasefire and the prolonged uncertainty surrounding Washington's intentions.

“Once the decision was made, we should not have stopped until the regime fell," he wrote.

According to Fleischer, the failure to complete the military campaign left the United States dealing with elevated energy prices and the continued deployment of American forces.

His comments came after Vance blamed the Iran conflict as one of the reasons for the Republican Party's losses in Tuesday's congressional elections.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote on social media.

The Vice President cited polling showing that voters who supported Trump in 2024 but switched to Democrats in 2026 identified ending the war, combating inflation, prioritizing American interests, and changing US relations with Israel as their principal concerns.

Asked about Vance's comments later Wednesday, Trump indicated that he agreed with his Vice President.

"I thought it was good. I knew that when I went in. We stopped them from having a nuclear weapon, and they'll never have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

The President nevertheless maintained that his decision to launch the military campaign had been necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"If I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again, because long term it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon."