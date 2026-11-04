Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot issued a statement on Wednesday addressed to Israel's friends in the United States and around the world, declaring that the Israeli public had voted for change and that he intends to form a new government as quickly as possible.

"The Israeli people have voted for change and to replace the current government," Eisenkot stated. "Our democracy remains strong and vibrant. We are working to fulfill the will of the Israeli people by forming a new government as soon as possible - a national emergency government."

Eisenkot, who has emerged as the opposition bloc's candidate for prime minister, pledged to establish a government that would represent all Israelis and strengthen Israel's Jewish and democratic character.

"I intend to bring new leadership to Israel, leadership that serves all Israelis," he said.

"Together with my partners, we will build a stronger Israel: A Jewish and democratic Israel. An Israel that is committed to liberal values, equality for all and is confident in its future."

Turning to relations with Washington, Eisenkot emphasized that the relationship between Israel and the United States extends beyond the governments currently in power.

"The bond between Israel and the United States is more than an alliance between governments. It is a partnership between peoples, built over generations, sustained by shared democratic values, and strengthened by the conviction that our nations are more secure and more prosperous when we stand together," he stated.

Eisenkot promised to strengthen the bipartisan foundations of American support for Israel, emphasizing the importance of maintaining close relations with both major US political parties.

"Under my leadership, we will renew and deepen that partnership, strengthen the bipartisan foundations that have long sustained it, and work with our allies to advance a Middle East defined not simply by the absence of conflict, but by the presence of opportunity and cooperation."

He also stressed that Israel would remain a central strategic partner of the United States in the Middle East.

"Israel will remain one of America's most reliable and capable strategic partners in the Middle East, a partnership that is mutually beneficial for both peoples, in every aspect," Eisenkot declared.

Eisenkot specifically addressed President Donald Trump, expressing appreciation for the administration's support for Israel and promising close cooperation if he succeeds in forming the next government.

"I look forward to working closely and constructively with President Trump and his administration, whose friendship and commitment to Israel we deeply value," he said.

"Together, we can advance our shared security interests, strengthen regional stability, and open new doors to prosperity for the peoples of the Middle East."

The statement comes as Israeli political parties hold consultations with President Isaac Herzog over which candidate should receive the mandate to form the next government.

While opposition leaders have agreed to recommend Eisenkot, the composition of a potential coalition remains uncertain, with disagreements over cooperation with the Arab parties and the possibility of including haredi parties.

Eisenkot's message to international audiences underscores his intention to present himself as a prospective prime minister committed to maintaining Israel's strategic alliance with Washington while pursuing a change in domestic leadership.