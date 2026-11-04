Dr. Aliza Bloch, former mayor of Beit Shemesh and a candidate for the Knesset on behalf of the Blue and White party, criticized political boycotts that she said were preventing the formation of a broad government, urging party leaders to put aside their differences and address Israel's pressing challenges.

Nearly a week after the elections, with coalition negotiations still uncertain, Bloch warned that another election would reflect a failure of political leadership.

"What does it mean when you say, 'I won't sit with Netanyahu'? You're telling a million citizens that, as far as you're concerned, they don't exist and their opinions don't matter," Bloch said in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

Bloch, who joined Blue and White to strengthen what she called the "third bloc," said her goal was to establish a broad partnership across Israeli society rather than secure victory for one political camp.

"I wanted to strengthen the third bloc, and that's why I was there," she explained. "I thought we needed to build something in which no one would feel that their country had been taken away from them or that they were being treated as an enemy. We needed to create something stronger and, above all, remind ourselves that our enemies are on the other side of the border, not inside our own home."

During the campaign, Bloch visited communities across Israel, including Hebron, Hurfeish, Tel Aviv, Netanya, and Kiryat Shmona, promoting the need for a broad coalition.

"Any narrow government is a major problem for the State of Israel. It's a real crisis."

She argued that the election results had transformed her call for unity from an ideological preference into a political necessity.

"What's remarkable is that reality is stronger and more significant than anything else. Anyone who found unity difficult for ideological reasons is now being forced by reality to accept it. There's no choice, simply no choice," she said.

Bloch maintained that political leaders must recognize the legitimacy of rival camps and demonstrate a willingness to compromise.

"At the end of the day, the only way we can live in this country is if everyone moves a little, looks beyond their own political tribe, and understands that there are other people here who love this country and feel responsible for it," she said.

Although the third bloc failed to achieve its electoral objectives, Bloch argued that its central message had gained broader recognition.

"The third bloc may not have succeeded in the elections, but in a sense, we won. Our message has now become widely accepted," she said.

Bloch also criticized the election campaign's focus on coalition alliances and the military draft controversy, arguing that education and other issues affecting citizens' daily lives had been pushed aside.

"I entered this campaign because I wanted to bring about change in education. I believed education was the only tool capable of bringing about deep, meaningful change in Israel," she said.

"The obsessive focus on who sits with whom prevents us from addressing Israel's deeper problems."

Referring to the election results in Kiryat Shmona, which she visited frequently during the campaign, Bloch said politicians should focus on understanding residents' concerns rather than expressing surprise at their voting patterns.

"Many people are talking about how Kiryat Shmona voted the way it did. As someone who spends a great deal of time in Kiryat Shmona, I ask: What did they expect would happen?" she said.

Bloch warned that sending Israelis back to the polls would accomplish little without a fundamental change in the political landscape.

"I think anyone who drags us into another election is acting irresponsibly," she stressed. "We're at a dead end right now, and people need to climb down from the positions they've entrenched themselves in."

"After all, if we go to another election, what will happen? What major change is going to take place? Is someone counting on a million immigrants from France suddenly arriving and changing the demographics?" she asked.

Instead, she urged party leaders to begin negotiations, establish common governing principles, and identify priorities on which they could cooperate.

Bloch also called on Israelis to listen to people outside their usual political and social circles.

"If each of us steps outside our echo chamber and listens to other people, and understands that no single group has a monopoly on the truth or on love for this country, and that there are different kinds of people who care deeply about what happens here, then things will begin to change," she said.

"If there's one thing that makes me happy about these election results, it's precisely that there are no winners. What has won, for now, is the opportunity to build a partnership," she concluded.

Listen to the Hebrew interview below: