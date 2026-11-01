Shas' crushing defeat in the 2026 Knesset elections has exposed deep problems within the party. Journalist Michael Shemesh has laid out eight major mistakes which he says brought it to this point. In a scathing assessment, Shemesh takes aim at party chairman Aryeh Deri, the inner circle surrounding him, the leadership's disconnect from voters and what he describes as the party's abandonment of its founding identity.

His criticism focused on party chairman Aryeh Deri, the culture of personal loyalty that has developed around him, the leadership's growing disconnect from voters, and Shas' loss of its original identity.

"Aryeh Deri is surrounded by people who would rather tell him how right he is than tell him the truth," Shemesh wrote at the outset of his analysis, explaining why he believes the Shas leadership is struggling to acknowledge its failure and make the necessary changes.

Shemesh outlined eight key mistakes that, in his view, contributed to the party's electoral defeat:

1. Refusing to acknowledge failure

Shemesh accused Deri of refusing to acknowledge the election results and take responsibility for his party's situation. "So far, Deri has not admitted failure, publicly acknowledged Shas' defeat or taken responsibility," he wrote.

2. Surrounding himself with yes-men

He claimed that Deri is surrounded by people who tell him what he wants to hear rather than offering honest criticism.

3. Relying on filtered information

Shemesh alleged that a system has developed around the Shas chairman that shields him from criticism and information that contradicts his views. "Those familiar with the matter say Deri has a special news channel, operated by the party's public relations adviser, which sends him 'filtered news,'" he wrote. "Deri listens to advisers who sell him a distorted picture of reality. It's time to come out of the parallel universe."

In this context, Shemesh referred to an investigative report he published about Yanki Bichler, which he described as an exposé of a "mechanism for silencing criticism."

4. Prioritizing personal loyalty over professionalism

Much of Shemesh's criticism was directed at the party's internal conduct and the influence wielded by those close to its leadership. He argued that instead of appointing qualified professionals on the basis of their abilities, Shas had developed a culture built around personal loyalty.

"Flatterers and political appointees have built walls of personal loyalty around the leadership instead of prioritizing professionalism," he wrote.

5. Turning the party into a jobs distribution network

According to Shemesh, the problem extends beyond the circle of advisers and is also reflected in the way positions are distributed within the party. "The party has become a mechanism for handing out jobs to insiders," he charged, calling on Shas to adopt a system that rewards professionalism based on ability, performance and competition.

6. Disrespecting its voters

Shemesh also criticized the party leadership's treatment of its own voters. Rather than serving the electorate and listening to its needs, he said, senior party figures had made statements and taken actions that showed contempt for them.

"It's time to look voters in the eye, work for them and stop trampling on them with statements such as 'throw the draft notices down the toilet' and other degrading actions," he wrote.

7. Opposing haredi integration into Israeli society

Another issue he raised was Shas' attitude toward members of the haredi community who seek greater integration into Israeli society. Shemesh argued that the party should have taken the lead in establishing appropriate educational frameworks and promoting haredi integration, but instead chose to oppose these efforts.

"Parents and voters want appropriate educational frameworks, state-haredi education institutions and integration into Israeli society. Shas should have led this process, not stood against it," he wrote.

8. Losing its original identity

Shemesh further argued that Shas had distanced itself from other constituencies it is supposed to represent, including IDF servicemen, traditional Jews, families and Torah scholars. He called on the party leadership to stop prioritizing one sector over others and start working on behalf of all its voters.

He concluded that Shas had lost its original identity and drifted away from the values it was established to represent.

"Shas should be a party that champions Torah values, tradition, love of the IDF and the State of Israel, not an extremist offshoot of United Torah Judaism," he wrote.

Concluding his remarks, Shemesh addressed Deri directly, stressing that any meaningful change must begin with a willingness to listen to criticism.

"If Deri wants to make things right, he must start by listening to the truth. 'Love truth and peace,'" he wrote, quoting prophet Zechariya.