The family of Capt. Eliav Haim Tzapalamus, 21, who was killed when a Humvee overturned in southern Lebanon, is demanding an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. His father alleges that the vehicle was traveling without an escort, contrary to regulations. The IDF says the incident is still under investigation.

“We cannot understand what happened to us. Clearly, there was a major failure that led to our son’s death," his father, Benny, told Ynet. “If my son had been killed in an operational incident, I wouldn’t be speaking out. But this? A single Humvee traveling through Lebanon? It is completely incomprehensible."

“Assistance forces were also delayed. Someone failed in their duty, allowed the Humvee to travel alone, and when it overturned, he simply had no chance of surviving," Benny said.

The family is demanding a swift, professional investigation to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Eliav served in the 603rd Engineering Battalion of the 7th Brigade. He is survived by his parents, two brothers, and his partner, Inbar, who recalled the moment she realized she had lost him.

“When I saw how many officers were there, I understood that the worst had happened," she said. “I still cannot process the tragedy that has struck me and all of us."

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said: “The IDF shares in the grief of the bereaved family and the wounded and will continue to support them. The incident is under investigation and the findings have not yet been presented to the bereaved family. Once the investigation is completed, its findings will be presented to them transparently."