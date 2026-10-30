The United States military has deployed air defense systems near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of heightened security measures aimed at protecting the president from potential aerial threats.

According to NBC News, the deployment includes Avenger air defense systems equipped with Stinger missiles, designed to intercept low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Some of the systems have been positioned on a barge near the waterfront estate, while others have reportedly been deployed in the vicinity of a nearby airport, expanding the protective air defense perimeter around the presidential residence.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed that the systems were deployed at the request of the US Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the president and his family.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the deployment was prompted by specific intelligence indicating an imminent threat against Trump or whether it is part of broader security precautions.

The deployment comes amid heightened concerns over potential aerial threats to sensitive locations, particularly those associated with senior government officials.

In a separate incident, a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet was scrambled last Saturday to intercept a civilian aircraft that entered restricted airspace near Mar-a-Lago. The aircraft subsequently left the restricted area after its pilot established communication with authorities and followed their instructions.

According to local media reports, more than 60 aircraft have been intercepted after entering restricted airspace around Palm Beach since January 2025.

The US Secret Service said it continues to operate in a heightened threat environment and regularly adjusts its security measures in response to evolving risks.

The deployment of missile-equipped defense systems near a private presidential residence highlights the extensive security arrangements surrounding Trump and the growing emphasis on countering potential threats from the air.

Officials have not confirmed the existence of a specific or imminent threat against the president, nor have they indicated how long the air defense systems will remain in place.